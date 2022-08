An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rocked Dibang Valley in Arunachal on Monday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 5 km in Dibang Valley.

The earthquake occurred at 6.24pm, NCS further stated.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2022, 18:24:05 IST, Lat: 28.88 & Long: 96.00, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh,” the NCS tweeted.