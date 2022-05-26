4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Arunachal

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rocked Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres at 506 km North of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 26-05-2022, 13:18:52 IST, Latitude: 32.13 and Longitude: 91.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 506km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on this month, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.9 each hit Assam and Meghalaya in less than 24 hours.

The first quake that hit Meghalaya on May 16 at 9:47 pm had its epicenter at Nongpoh at a depth of 12 km. The second quake hit Nagaon in Assam at a depth of 55 km at 3:22 pm the next day.

According to the reports, tremors were felt in parts of central and northern Assam after the second quake jolted the state.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received in either of the quake, officials said.

Also Read: SC Recognizes Sex Work as Dignity, Asks Cop to Treat Them with Dignity