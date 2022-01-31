6 Killed As Speeding Bus Lost Control And Ran Over Bystanders In Kanpur

At least six people were killed and several others were left injured after an electric bus ran over bystanders in Kanpur on Monday, Kanpur police said.

The incident reportedly took place near the Tat Mill crossroad. The bus, coming in at high speed, lost control and ran over bystanders along with some vehicles parked nearby.

At least six people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries while three cars and many bikes were destroyed. The bus then ran through a traffic booth and finally came to halt after hitting a truck.

Local police have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.The driver of the bus fled the scene after the incident, the police reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of East Kanpur, Pramod Kumar said, “The driver of the bus is on the run. We are looking for him.”

Meanwhile, the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital and were being treated.