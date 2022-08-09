60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Guwahati

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Monday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the victim girl (aged 6 years) was alone at home as her parents had gone out for work. Taking opportunity of the moment, the accused, identified as Dwijen Ramsiyari, got inside the house and allegedly committed the heinous crime.

It is also learned that her 10-year-old brother witnessed the crime but fled the scene as he got scared.

Later, when the parents returned home, the victim girl narrated the entire incident to them, after which, they lodged a police complaint against Ramsiyari.

Police arrested the accused based on the complaint and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 against him.

Earlier last month, a pregnant woman was allegedly kicked in her stomach during an attempted gang-rape by two drunk miscreants.

The incident was reported at Baghorbari area in Satgaon.

According to sources, the victim woman was alone in her residence when the drunk miscreants barged in and attempted to rape her.

However, when the woman tried to escape, she was kicked in the stomach, which resulted in the foetus dying.