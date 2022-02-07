7 Army Personnel Missing After Avalanche In Arunachal

Seven Army personnel have gone missing after they were hit by an avalanche in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

“Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations,” Defence PRO Tezpur said on Monday.

The Army personnel were part of a patrolling and were hit by an avalanche on Sunday.

The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days. The sparsely populated, forested Kameng sector is located at heights of over 14,000 feet and borders Bhutan and China.