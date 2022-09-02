7 Including Five Children Die as Boat Capsizes In UP's Ghazipur

At least seven people including five children were tragically killed in a boat mishap that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on Wednesday.

As per reports, around 17 people, mostly flood-hit people and labourers, were in the boat when it capsized in River Ganga at Athota village under Rewatipur police station.

"Ten people were rescued by the divers with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and all the bodies have been recovered," Ghazipur Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh informed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of life and directed Ghazipur district administration to provide all possible help to the people affected by the boat tragedy.

It may be mentioned that the district is facing incessant rain causing difficulties for locals.

The incident was reported hours after CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to the district on Wednesday. He inspected the flood-affected areas in Ghazipur, Chandauli and Varanasi.

During his visit to a flood-relief camp in Ghazipur, the Chief Minister said, "The government is working on a war-footing with utmost sensitivity to protect people from the flood-like situation that has arisen due to excessive heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. All public representatives, the administration and the BJP workers are working dedicatedly to safeguard families that have been affected."

Furthermore, Yogi said that the state government is extending all possible help to the flood-affected areas and is providing comfort to the families in form of food packages, medicines and relief materials, by setting up flood-relief camps, flood posts, animal shelters, deploying NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, Aapda Mitras, divers, and through an arrangement of abundant boats.