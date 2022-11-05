7 Woman Killed, 6 Others Injured In Auto-Truck Collision In Karnataka

In a tragic incident, seven woman were killed and six others after a head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the Bemalkheda village and the injured have been shifted to the Bidar Hospital, police said.

According to reports, the women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work when the accident took place.

The police further said that the incident has been registered in Bemalkheda police station.