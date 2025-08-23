72% of Employers Plan Workforce Expansion in 2025: Report

India’s white-collar job market is set for a significant upswing in the latter half of 2025, with nearly 72% of employers planning to expand their workforce through net new job creation, said a report released on Friday.

The report, which surveyed 1,300 employers across various sectors in India, indicates that hiring momentum is expected to remain robust, with 94% of companies planning recruitment during the second half of the current fiscal. Nearly three-quarters of these employers (72%) said they anticipate creating new jobs rather than merely replacing existing positions.

Amid ongoing concerns globally about AI-driven job losses, the report revealed that 87% of employers do not expect significant employment impacts from artificial intelligence. On the contrary, 13% believe AI will act as a catalyst for job creation, particularly in emerging roles. Sectors expected to benefit the most include IT (42%), Analytics (17%), and Business Development (11%), where AI-driven opportunities are likely to increase.

The report highlighted that strong hiring demand is being fueled by specialised technology roles, with 37% of employers looking to fill IT positions. Notably, the demand is increasingly focused on emerging technologies rather than traditional IT functions, with a particular emphasis on professionals skilled in machine learning, data science, and AI-related technologies. These skills are becoming essential across industries.

In terms of experience levels, mid-level professionals with 4-7 years of experience are in the highest demand, accounting for 47% of planned hires. Entry-level candidates with up to three years of experience represent 29% of hiring intentions, while only 17% of employers plan to recruit professionals with 8-12 years of experience, and just 3% intend to hire those with 13-16 years of experience.

