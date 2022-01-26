73rd Republic Day: PM Modi Greets People Of The Nation On The Occasion

The parade will be featuring a grand fly-past by 75 Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, cultural performances by 480 dancers who were selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition, and a National Cadet Corps (NCC) ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme which will be shown on large LED screens.

The Centre urged the people to register on the MyGov portal to watch the event live online. The option to vote for the best marching contingent and tableau will be given to the viewers in the popular choice category.

Meanwhile, only adults with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and children with one dose or 15 years and above will be allowed to attend the parade. There will be no foreign contingent this year, in light of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to the country’s martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial before the parade. PM Modi and other dignitaries will then head to Rajpath.

The parade will feature numerous contingents of the Indian Army, showcasing the progression of the uniform and weapons over the last 75 years. Along with that, 96 young sailors and four officers will be part of the Naval contingent which will be followed by the Naval Tableau highlighting the Indian Navy’s multi-dimensional capabilities.

As part of the Air Force contingent, 96 airmen and four officers of the Indian Air Force will be showcase the tableau based on the theme of ‘Indian Air Force, Transforming for the Future’.

Apart from that, two tableaux will represent the nation’s defence technical accomplishments by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The parade will also be featuring contingents from the Indian Coast Guard, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contigent, NCC Girls Marching contingent, and National Service Scheme (NSS).

After that, there will be the tableaux of 12 states and Union Territories – Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhatisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be on display followed by the tableaux of nine ministries and departments.

Cultural performances and poplar acts by motorcycle riders will follow with National Anthem and releasing of tri-coloured balloons at the end.