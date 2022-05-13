920 Nagaland Police Personnel Receive ASSP Medals

A total of 920 personnel of the 10th Nagaland Armed Police (Indian Reserve) Battalion were accorded Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (ASSP) medals.

The medals were presented by Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) T John Longkumer on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instituted ASSP in 2018 for police personnel showing outstanding performance during two years of continuous service in insurgency-affected areas.

Earlier, the 9th NAP (IR) had received ASSP medals.

The DGP said that because of achievements of NAP (IR) battalions, Nagaland Police personnel are known as 'Naga force' outside the state.

"Shabaash (bravo)...you deserve it," he said, encouraging the police personnel to keep shining in service.

Commandant of 10th NAP (IR) Battalion, Vekhosa Chakhesang, said that one of the notable deployments of the unit was in West Bengal's Purulia from 2010-12 for anti-Maoist operations and it was successful in busting many hideouts and seizing a good number of firearms, garnering appreciation from both the Centre and the state government.

