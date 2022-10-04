A Native of Assam, J&K DGP Prisons Found Murdered With Burn Injuries, Throat Slit

J&K Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was allegedly found murdered at a house in Jammu city’s Udaywala area late Monday night, sending authorities in a tussle.

Police suspect his domestic help, who is untraceable, as the culprit behind the crime, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

A native of Assam, 57-year-old Lohia was a 1992 batch IPS office. He was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in August.

According to police, the first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. He was found dead with throat slit and burn injuries.

“The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started,” said Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, adding that orensic and crime teams are on the spot.

“The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot,” the officer said.

It was not immediately clear whether Lohia’s body was found at his own house or it belonged to somebody else.

"The servant of the top officer is absconding. The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities. It apparently looks like a murder. It is not a terror-related incident,” the police further said.