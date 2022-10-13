Top Stories

AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia Detained By Delhi Police

NCW chief Rekha Sharma summoned Italia over a controversial video, in which he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia was detained by the Delhi police from the National Commission of Women (NCW) office in Delhi.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma summoned Italia over a controversial video, in which he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were seen protesting outside Sharma's office after the Commission summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia.

Italia allegedly made casteist remarks about PM Narendra Modi and could be seen criticizing the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark.

"Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra had said at a press conference.

"An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backward-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he had added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party," he had stated.

(With Inputs from ANI)

