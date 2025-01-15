Adani-Made Rs 145-Crore Drone Crashes Off Porbandar Coast

A Drishti 10 Starliner drone, developed by Adani Defence and Aerospace, crashed off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat during acceptance trials prior to its planned delivery to the Indian Navy, sources revealed on Tuesday. The medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, which is already operational in the navy’s fleet, was undergoing trials managed by the manufacturer when the incident occurred. The drone, valued at approximately Rs 145 crore, has been recovered following the crash.

The Drishti 10 Starliner, a significant milestone for Adani Defence, was manufactured at its Hyderabad facility through a technology transfer agreement with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. The drone is a variant of Elbit’s Hermes 900 Starliner and represents the first major defense platform delivered by Adani to the Indian military. With an endurance of 36 hours and a payload capacity of 450 kg, the all-weather system is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Notably, it features three hard points and can be weaponized if required.

This incident follows another recent drone-related setback for the Indian Navy. In September, an MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft, leased from the United States, had to be ditched into the Bay of Bengal after a technical malfunction during a surveillance operation. Such occurrences underline the challenges of integrating advanced unmanned systems into India’s defense infrastructure.

The navy and the army had earlier procured two Drishti 10 Starliner drones each under emergency financial provisions to boost their ISR capabilities. These acquisitions are part of a broader push to strengthen India’s maritime surveillance, especially in the strategically critical Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The region has seen heightened Chinese activities, prompting India to enhance its maritime readiness to counter potential threats.

In addition to these efforts, the Indian Navy is preparing to induct three major combat platforms on Wednesday, marking a significant step in its indigenization drive. The platforms include the submarine Vaghsheer, the destroyer Surat, and the frigate Nilgiri, all constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. This simultaneous commissioning underscores India’s growing shipbuilding capabilities and the navy’s goal of achieving self-reliance by 2047, coinciding with the country’s centenary of independence.

Furthermore, the navy is in advanced stages of finalizing deals with France for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three additional Scorpene-class submarines. These agreements are expected to significantly enhance India’s maritime combat capabilities.

As India’s defense forces focus on building a robust maritime posture, the integration of indigenous platforms and cutting-edge technologies will play a pivotal role in safeguarding national interests and ensuring a stable, rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region.