AFSPA Row: NSF Directs Naga Students To Refrain From Celebrating R-Day

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) while taking forth its protest against the imposition of the draconian Armed forces (Special powers) Act 1958, has directed the Naga youth and students’ community to refrain from taking part in the upcoming Republic Day celebration of the Indian union on January 26.

The Federation reiterated that the Naga people should disassociate themselves from such celebrations for as long as the Government of India (GOI) continues with its policy of militarizing Naga homeland.

“This is not in defiance of any forces on earth but the assertion that the voices of the Naga people cannot be muted despite the continued subjugation by forces reeking of colonial ideologies and practices”, a press release issued by its president, KegwayhunTep and general secretary, Siipuni Ng Philo stated.

The Federation further reminded its federating units and sub-ordinate bodies to comply with the earlier directive of the Federation to restrict its members from associating with the Indian Armed and Paramilitary forces and also accepting any form of humanitarian aid from them as such efforts cannot purchase the rights of the Naga people nor mitigate the effects of the evils perpetrated upon us by these forces.

The NSF also appealed to the State Government to ensure that the SIT report pertaining to the Oting massacre is made public and that the culprits be awarded befitting punishments at the earliest.

Asserting that the Federation stands with the family members of the Oting massacre and all other victims of army excesses in Naga homeland, the NSF said it shall continue to strive with them until justice is delivered.

Meanwhile, the Chakhesang Students’ Union in compliance with the directive of the Naga Students’ Federation to abstain from participating in the upcoming Republic Day

Celebration of the Indian Union on January 26 has direct all the students and youth under its jurisdiction to abide by the same.

It also directed not to invite Indian Arms and Paramilitary Forces during any function nor seek any assistance from such personnel until5 this inhumanly draconian law continues to threat our peaceful existence.

In this connection, the CSU asked all the unit and subordinate bodies to comply with the directive to showcase their resentment against the draconian law and to stand in solidarity with the Oting massacre victims.