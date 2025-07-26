Ahead of I-Day, Guwahati Police Step Up Night Checks After ULFA Arrests

With Independence Day just around the corner, Guwahati Police have launched late-night search operations across the city as part of heightened security measures.

Advertisment

On Thursday night, police carried out a surprise crackdown in several parts of the city, including in front of the Assam Secretariat. Vehicles were thoroughly checked, and police were seen inspecting every corner to ensure nothing suspicious was being transported.

Sources said the operation was aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the run-up to August 15. The alert comes after a few suspected linkmen of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-Independent) were arrested from different parts of the state recently.

Following these arrests, the city police have ramped up surveillance and patrolling, particularly in areas considered sensitive from a security standpoint.

The late-night drive is expected to continue over the coming days, with more such random checks and operations planned across the city. Guwahati Police have urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity.

Also Read: Ex-ULFA (I) Leader Drishti Rajkhowa Among Many to Join Assam BJP