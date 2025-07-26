All Encroachments on Satras, Naamghars, and Forest Land to Be Removed in Phases: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated his government’s firm stance on removing all illegal encroachments from Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public spaces across the state.

“The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the State in a systematic and phased manner,” CM Sarma said during his visit to Uriamghat in Golaghat district, where eviction notices have already been issued.

Inspecting the area, the Chief Minister revealed that thousands of bighas had been unlawfully occupied. “Certain families had encroached upon as much as 300 to 400 bighas of land, using it for various economic activities,” he observed.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, CM Sarma noted, “Thousands of bighas, thousands of acres of land were occupied by just a few families. 1,000 families had occupied at least 10,000 acres of land. Now, gradually, everything is being cleared. I think everything will be vacated within the next three days. Some of these people claim they came from Bengal, some from Bihar, some from Dhubri, but the truth will only be known after investigation.”

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 70% of the encroachers had already vacated the land voluntarily. Those who had settled on the land hailed from various districts including Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, Barpeta, Hojai, Nagaon, and Morigaon, as well as other states like West Bengal and Bihar. Their origins would be confirmed after the collection of names and addresses, which will be handed over to district authorities for verification.

Expressing deep concern over commercial activities on encroached forest land, CM Sarma posted on X: “See the huge swathes of commercial betel nut plantations grown by encroachers in the forest land of Uriamghat. I was astounded to see the extent of plantations that were being run in collusion with the Supari Mafia. The good news? These won’t be there anymore.”

He further confirmed that eviction notices had also been served in Negheribil, another area in Golaghat district, and expressed optimism that the encroachers would leave without resistance. He also mentioned that Uriamghat had become a hotspot for criminal activity due to such encroachments, but was confident that peace would return with public support.

CM Sarma said that the Forest Department and local administration are looking to create livelihood opportunities for the youth by utilizing local resources such as stone, sand, and forest produce. “Measures would be taken to protect the reclaimed land and ensure that the Forest Department could initiate reforestation and related activities,” he said, adding that the benefits would reach the local population.

The Chief Minister also informed that two individuals believed to be involved in organizing the encroachments had already been arrested. He revealed that the government has a complete list of all encroached areas in the state that need to be addressed.

He acknowledged the increasing number of requests from citizens across Assam, made via social media, urging the government to take action in their respective regions. CM Sarma called on the public and civil society organisations to remain vigilant and report new cases of encroachment to the authorities. “While the government will deal with existing cases, public vigilance is essential to prevent new ones,” he said.

Upon the conclusion of the Uriamghat eviction drive, CM Sarma stated that the total land reclaimed from encroachers across Assam would surpass 1.5 lakh bighas.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nagaland government for its cooperation in the ongoing eviction initiative.

During the visit, Sarma was joined by local MLA Biswajit Phukan, Special Chief Secretary (Forests) M. K. Yadav, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and senior officials from the administration.

