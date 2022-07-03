All Problems Of Northeast Will Be Solved By 2024, Asserts Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the long-pending issues of the Northeastern states will be solved by 2024, adding that the BJP has found a “permanent address” in the region.

Shah made the remark while speaking at the BJP national executive meeting during his address on the political resolution.

In March, the Centre had removed AFPSA from 15 police station areas in seven districts of Nagaland, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur and 23 districts entirely and one district partially in Assam.

Following this, Assam and Meghalaya governments signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute. The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

Speaking on the speech of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It has been a journey for us in the north-east and the Home Minister told us that he was delighted that we now have a permanent address in the Northeast and that we are going nowhere."

When asked what Amit Shah said about the reason that the Citizenship Amendment Act has not been implemented, the Assam CM said that the objection by the Opposition to the reforms brought in by the government has led to the delay, however, the government is committed to implementing the CAA.

"You know that the Opposition has been objecting to a number of things on a number of reforms by the Modi government including the CAA. There has been a delay but we are committed to implementing CAA and the rules will be formed," Sarma said.

He further detailed out BJP’s plans to solve the problems of the Northeast region.

"Amit Shah spoke about how the journey of the BJP has been in the north-east and development post-arrival of the Modi government in 2014... We also discussed how the AFSPA has been removed from the northeast region in about 60 per cent of the areas... He also said that by 2024, there will be no more fault lines in the north-east and all the issues will be solved,” he said.