Amit Shah Likely To Visit Tripura On March 8

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on March 8 and attend the Bhumi Pujan event of the new Forensic Science University.

This was informed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

Shah’s visit is significant this time around due to the present political situation of the state and is pivotal in strategizing BJP’s future course of action when crucial by-elections are due before the 2023 assembly elections.

During his visit, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the building of the Forensic Science University followed by the ritual of Bhumi Pujan.

Shah is also likely to attend a gathering to mark the fourth anniversary of the formation of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura.