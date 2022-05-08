Amit Shah To Present President's Colour Award To Assam Police On May 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be presenting the President's Colour award to Assam Police on May 10 in Guwahati for its exemplary service during the last 25 years.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive the honour for its exceptional performance in tackling insurgency, controlling crime, maintaining law and order and ensuring security of lives and property to both common and important people, a senior police officer said.

This is a very proud moment for Assam as only eight states and one Union Territory have been awarded the prestigious honour, Special Director General of Police (Training and Armed Police) L R Bishnoi said.

So far, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Haryana have been honoured by the President's Colour while Delhi received it when it was a Union Territory.

President's Colour, a special flag, is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.



In light of the occasion, Assam Police has chalked out a series of programmes which include a 'Ride of Pride rally' where eight bikers of the state police are riding through 27 districts to apprise people of the honour.

Walkathons, cyclothons, marathons and quizzes are among the array of programmes undertaken by the police, Bishnoi said.

