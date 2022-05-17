Amit Shah To Visit Arunachal For Two Days On May 21-22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh for two days on May 21 and May 22.

During his visit, he will attend the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Narottam Nagar in Tirap. He is also scheduled to attend a public meeting followed by an interaction with security forces in Namsai.

The visit is a part of Shah’s seven state mega cross-country tour. He will be attending public, political, and official events.

The seven states are Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Shah visited Assam on May 9 to inaugurate the National Forensic Sciences University and attend the first-anniversary celebration of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

On May 14, the Union Home Minister visited Telangana and spoke at a public meeting in Ranga Reddy district.

The meeting marked the conclusion of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s “Praja Sangrama Yatra.”

During his visit to Kerala on May 15, Shah attended BJP meetings and meet with party leaders, ostensibly to galvanise the party cadre for the 2024 general elections.

On May 20, Shah will be travelling to Uttarakhand for a day of official and party functions, as well as interactions with BJP workers.

Later on May 27, Shah will embark on a tour of Maharashtra. He will be in Gujarat from May 28 to 29.

Shah will attend a number of official and political functions in both states.

