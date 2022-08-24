Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." he wrote.

Bachchan had previously contracted the virus back in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".