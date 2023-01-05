Anurag Thakur Reviews Preparations For Y20 Group Meet In Guwahati

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday visited Guwahati to review the preparation of the first meeting of Youth20 Group which is to be held in Guwahati from February 6 to 8.

In connection to review the preparation of the inception meeting, the minister visited the various venues for the Y20 events, like IIT Guwahati, Sankardev Kalakshetra etc and held discussions with officials of the State Government and other stakeholders.

Thakur during his review stressed the active participation of youths in the event, where cultural traditions will be exchanged and review will be done on subjects like peace process, and conflict zone.

"The G20 Summit 2023 to be hosted by India in the time of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is itself a matter of pride. Through the event, it will be showcased how India is the mother of democracy, how India has done a remarkable job in various sectors of being a big democracy and what India is going to do in future. In this connection the first meeting of the Y20 group of youths will be held at Guwahati on 6th to 8th February 2023," he said.

India is hosting the Y20 Summit for the first time. More than 250 delegates from across the world are expected to participate in the 3-day event in Assam.

The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India's youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures so that India's leadership of this summit can stand out among the youth cohort.

The themes selected for the summit will showcase Indian leadership on these issues to both global and domestic audiences and help fulfil India's vision of making the G20 summit truly participative in nature.

Youth20 is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella.

The G20 rotating presidency bears the responsibility of hosting the youth summit, which usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals. It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth.

Union Minister will also launch the themes of the Y20 summit, logo and website in the Curtain raiser event of Y20 Summit India tomorrow at Akashwani Rang Bhawan New Delhi.

