APPSC Paper Leak Case: CBI Raids 16 Locations Across Arunachal, Bengal, UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of the examination for post of Assistant engineer (Civil).

The examination was conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on August 26 and 27 2022.

According to an official statement, the searches resulted into recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

On October 26, the CBI had registered a case on the request of the Arunachal government and further notification from the Centre transferring the investigation to Itanagar Police Station.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC on complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before the written examination.

The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

Further investigation into the matter is on.