"Around 6,000 Russian Troops Killed So Far": Zelenskyy

Almost 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion six days ago, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

“Think of this number. Almost 6000 Russians died. To get what? Get Ukraine? It is impossible,” Zelensky said.

“This will not be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strikes. We are in our native land. And for the war against us there will be an International Tribunal for them (Russia), he added.

Zelensky also admired the Ukrainians for the unity and resistance put up against the Russian invading forces.

“I admire each of you. The whole world admires you – from Hollywood stars to politicians. Today you, Ukrainians, are the symbol of invincibility,” he said.

“This is a symbol that people in any country can become the best people on earth at any moment,” he further said.

The Russian army on the other hand said it has captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as its invasion of Ukraine entered the seventh day.

Governor of Ukraine's Kherson confirmed that the city is completely surrounded by Russians.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the US is closing its airspace to Russian planes over the invasion of Ukraine. He was delivering his first State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, a convoy of Russian logistic and combat vehicles, estimated to be 64-km long, also continues to make its way to the capital city of Kyiv.

As per reports, at least eight people died in a Russian air strike on a residential block in Kharkiv on Tuesday, hours after the city's Freedom Square was bombed.

According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a total of 1,377 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine in the past 24 hours.