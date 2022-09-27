Arunachal Governor Presents Citations To Indian Army Units Guarding LAC

Continuing his endeavour to motivate Indian Army units guarding the territorial integrity of the country along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd) on Monday presented citations to army units at the Raj Bhavan here, said sources.

Mishra presented Governor's Citation to 97 Field Regiment, the First Battalion of Arunachal Scouts and the 25th Battalion of the Madras Regiment for their professional competence and elan, which they have displayed on their front in their area of operational responsibilities.

Commanding Officer of 97 Field Regiment Colonel Vivek Pathak, Subedar Major SN Yadav and junior most Gunner of the Unit, Gunner Surjeet received the Governor's Citation for 97 Field Regiment.

Commanding Officer of the First Battalion of Arunachal Scouts, Colonel Mukul Sati, Subedar Major Dorjee Khandu Bapu and junior most Sepoy Azepso Ngadong received the citation for their unit.

Commanding Officer of 25th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, Colonel Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Subedar Major Hony Lieutenant General R Jay Kumar and Junior most Sepoy, Sepoy Manu received the Governor's citation for 25 Madras.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor exhorted the commanding officers and troops to continue maintaining the highest order of inviolability of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also urged them to uphold discipline, hard work and empathy in the face of any situation or challenge as professional mission-oriented men of the Indian Army.

The Governor commended the 97 Field Regiment for displaying praiseworthy zeal in rendering support to the Civil Administration and also for helping the local population by providing them welfare and humanitarian assistance, including promotion of educational and sports activities, environmental sensitivity, women empowerment, medical facilities and rescue of civilians and tourists stranded during the natural calamities.

The Governor appreciated the officers and personnel of the First Arunachal Scouts, for being the benevolent 'Force Multiplier Sons of Arunachal'.

Mishra also appreciated their outstanding empathy and humanism towards the civil population.

He commended the Battalion for assisting the district administration and local people at the time of emergencies, particularly in fire accidents.

The Governor lauded 25 Madras for rendering humanitarian assistance to people in remote border villages by providing them medical care and other welfare assistance.

He praised the Battalion for contributing to Nation Building through empowerment schemes for the local population, as also for promoting sports activities, training the local youth for Army recruitment and assisting the civil administration as part of its Operation Sadhbhavna, the sources added.

