Arunachal: KV principal arrested for allegedly molesting 9 students

The principal in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly molesting nine girl students of the school.

The incident came to light when the victims disclosed it before their parents on Tuesday (August 17).

A case under section 354 IPC R/W 7 POCSO Act has been registered against the alleged accused Akhileshwar Singh at Daporijo police station, said Daporijo police station OC Token Dubi.

The alleged accused is currently under police custody.

Dubi said that the statements of the victims have been recorded and further investigation is underway.

The students told this reporter that the accused had often touched their body and private parts during class hours despite their resistance.

One of the victims said that they disclosed the incidents before their parents as advised by another teacher of the school.

Thereafter, the parents and guardians lodged a complaint against Singh at Daporijo police station and subsequently he was arrested on Wednesday.

The parents are demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit.