Arunachal: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, 1 Other In Hospital Attack

A brutal stabbing spree occurred at a hospital in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday, leaving three people dead, including the assailant's wife and daughter, and six others injured. The incident took place around 11 am at the district hospital in Seppa, located 200 kilometers from the state capital, Itanagar. Nikam Sangbia, a 40-year-old man from Bameng, attacked hospital staff and patients with a traditional sword known as a ‘dao.’

East Kameng police superintendent Kamdam Sikom stated, “The man, who is from Bameng, attacked people without any provocation. In the attack, his wife Tadu Sangbia (38), daughter Nakia Sangbia (2), and several others who were inside the hospital sustained injuries.”

When the police were alerted, personnel from the Seppa police station, located just 300 meters from the hospital, rushed to the scene and attempted to subdue the attacker. In the ensuing struggle, Officer-in-Charge Milni Geyi also sustained injuries to his hands.

Sikom reported that five of the injured sustained severe wounds, with Tadu Sangbia, her daughter Nakia, and medical attendant Pakha Welly (45) succumbing to their injuries. Two others, including the police officer, were transferred to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for advanced treatment. Four other individuals sustained minor injuries.

The police have arrested the assailant and are questioning him to determine the motive behind the attack. A murder case has been filed, and investigations are underway.

“Initially, we have presumed from the nature of the attack that the accused is mentally unstable. But he has answered our questions in a rational manner and doesn’t appear to have any issues. We are yet to ascertain whether the attack was motivated by some family issues,” said Sikom.