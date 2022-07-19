Arunachal: One Labourer Dead, 18 Others Missing From Construction Site

A labourer was found dead and 18 others are missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district.

According to reports, the labourers had been missing since July 5 (14 days). They were engaged in a road construction project in the district.

Yesterday, the body of one labourer was recovered in a nearby river was found in a small river named Furak river under Damin circle, said Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district, Bengia Nighee.

"A police team and the Circle officer of Damin have moved towards the site today morning. The labourers were engaged in a road construction work at Huri area under Damin circle," Bengia Nighee informed.

The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border.

"Most of the missing labourers are from Muslim community and they might have left the site on July 5 to celebrate Eid in their locality," Nighee added.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner said that they have received the information about the missing labourers from the contractor of the road project, adding that and inquiry has been initiated.