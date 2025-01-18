Arunachal: Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival Kicks Off in Seijosa

The Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival, a vibrant three-day celebration aimed at raising awareness about the protection of the Hornbill bird, commenced today in Seijosa, a renowned Hornbill habitat in the Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival, organized annually by the state government, serves to educate local communities on the importance of preserving the iconic species and its habitat. This year marks the 10th edition of the festival, which first began in 2015.

The primary goal of the event is to ensure the safety of the Hornbill population, as well as other wildlife species, including birds and other animals, that inhabit the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary. The festival has successfully raised awareness among the local population, contributing to a notable decline in poaching activities.

It is reported that, compared to previous years, poaching has significantly reduced, with many poachers surrendering illegal weapons, including airguns, to the authorities.

During the opening ceremony of Pakke Paga Festival 2025, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) N. Tam emphasized the state's responsibility to protect its rich biodiversity.

"Our state is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It is our duty and responsibility to protect the wildlife, birds, and forests that inhabit this pristine environment," Tam said.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to safeguard valuable natural resources, resulting in a marked increase in the wildlife population across the forests of Arunachal Pradesh.

In attendance at the festival were several distinguished guests, including Pizirang ZPM Tana Naya, Pakke-Kesang District Superintendent of Police Tachi Damang, Seijosa Additional Deputy Commissioner, and the wife of Arunachal's Health and Planning Minister. Their participation underscores the government's commitment to preserving biodiversity and promoting environmental awareness.

This festival is more than just a cultural event; it serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for concerted conservation efforts to protect endangered species and their habitats. The success of the Pakke Paga Festival is a testament to the effective collaboration between the government, local communities, and conservation organizations in ensuring a sustainable future for Arunachal Pradesh's unique wildlife.