Arunachal To Get Greenfield Airport By August 2022

Considering the importance of air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, 15 kms from the capital city.

The airport will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore which includes the development work i.e. construction of airport pavements, air side work, terminal Building and city side works.

The proposed airport is designed for operations of A-320 category of air craft and future extension of Runway by 500m length to cater A-321 type of aircraft.

The terminal building of the airport will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours and will be equipped with eight check-in counters along with other modern passenger facilities.

The airport is planned for operationalization on August 15, 2022.

The terminal will be an energy efficient building provisioned with Rain Water Harvesting system and sustainable landscape. The development work also includes construction of ATC Tower cum Technical Block, Fire station, Medical Centre and other ancillary works.

The building's envelope is influenced by the surrounding landscapes. Moving away from the strict geometry of straight lines and angles, the roof form is organic and establishes instant connection with the viewer.

The building interior is designed to emanate a sense of calm to the passengers. This is achieved by providing free-flowing spaces, hidden service core and a glass facade that links the eye to the panoramic scenic beauty of the Himalayan Foothills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier laid emphasis on transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a major gateway to SouthEast Asia by developing modern infrastructure across the state. An airport to connect the capital city is a much-needed aspiration of local community which will also accelerate economic activity in the region.

