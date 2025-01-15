Kejriwal to File Nomination Today, Begins Padyatra From AAP Office

Former Delhi CM and AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal began a padyatra from the AAP office in Delhi today (15th January) to file his nomination for the upcoming Delhi polls. He is contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki temple today morning before starting the padyatra to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he will file his nomination papers.

In the media, Kejriwal was quoted as saying--"My family and I have taken the blessings of Lord Valmiki. After this, I will go to the Hanuman temple and take the blessings of Bajrangbali and file my nomination today. I have nothing to say about those who think that they can buy Delhiites with a pair of shoes.”

Kejriwal has won the New Delhi seat since 2013. He is contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

The news of a potential threat to his life came out after intelligence agencies flagged the possibility of an attack on him before the elections. Responding to it, the former CM expressed his faith in divine protection, saying that god will save him.

Notably, Kejriwal has got fresh trouble after the MHA gave the green signal to the ED to prosecute him and Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case surrounding the irregularities in Delhi Excise policy 2021-22, which is now scrapped. Kejriwal was accused of being involved in money laundering in favouring selected liquor traders.