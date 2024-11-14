Asomiya Pratidin's Lalit Gogoi Wins Shaheed Manik Dewari Memorial Journalism Award

The All Assam Journalists’ Union has announced the recipients of its annual journalism awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the field of journalism.

Lalit Gogoi, a senior journalist from the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin has been awarded the prestigious ‘Shaheed Manik Dewari Memorial Journalism Award’. This award is a tribute to the memory of the late journalist and is presented to those who have made significant contributions to journalism in Assam.

In addition to Gogoi, several other prominent journalists will also be honoured. Pradip Baruah, the editor of Prantik, will receive the ‘Prafulla Baruah Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award’.

Sanjeev Phukan, the executive editor of Dainik Janambhumi will be awarded the ‘Radhikamohan Bhagwati Memorial Journalism Award’. Ramanuj Dutta Chowdhury, the deputy editor of The Assam Tribune, will be presented with the ‘Hari Barman Memorial Journalism Award’. The ‘Rajat Chandra Baishya Memorial Journalism Award’ will be conferred on Jitumoni Bora, the editor of Prag News Digital.

The awards will be conferred at a special ceremony on December 25th in Guwahati, where these distinguished journalists will be honoured for their contributions to the media landscape of Assam. They aim to recognize the hard work and dedication of journalists who have made a lasting impact in the field of journalism in the state.