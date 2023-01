A number of key decisions were taken at the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Decisions pertaining to development of religious circuit, solar park in Borsola, expediting smart prepaid meter installation, extension of timelines for Basundhara 2.0, recognising certified candidates of ITIs, etc were taken in the meeting today.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.