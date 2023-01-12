Top Stories

Assam: Child Killed, Mother Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident

The child died on the spot, sources informed.
Assam: Child Killed, Mother Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident | Representative Image
A child was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district on Thursday. 

Sources said that the 5-year-old child’s mother was also grievously injured in the incident wherein a speeding dumper vehicle collided with her and her child. 

Meanwhile, the wounded mother was rushed a nearby hospital where she is admitted in a critical condition. 

According to information, the dumper allegedly fled the scene following the accident.

