Assam CM Launches Rs 100 Crore Development Projects in Karbi Anglong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the beginning of a significant two-day visit to Karbi Anglong on Thursday by launching a series of development projects worth over ₹100 crore. At a public function held near Rengbonghom Higher Secondary School in Diphu, the Chief Minister dedicated key infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting road connectivity and improving the quality of life in the hill district.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma stated that the projects, which include the construction, widening, and upgradation of roads and bridges, are expected to revolutionise connectivity in the region and open new avenues for progress. He described the day as an important milestone for Karbi Anglong, as these infrastructure projects would bring transformative changes to the area.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma also participated in a programme organised for distributing pre-school kits to Anganwadi Centres in Diphu. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the government's focus on creating a joyful and enriching early learning environment for children, pointing out the importance of play-based education in shaping their overall development.

He acknowledged that Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state have been seeking better remuneration and assured that their demands would be addressed. The Chief Minister announced that their salaries would be increased starting from October 1 this year, and added that a one-time grant would also be provided to them as a gesture of support.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening education in the region, CM Sarma shared that steps are being taken to establish a Medical College, an Engineering College, a Sainik School, and a Cancer Hospital in Karbi Anglong. He stressed the need for strong human resource development in the district, noting that the government is actively working to improve educational infrastructure from the grassroots level — beginning with Anganwadi Centres — all the way to higher education institutions.

The Chief Minister also touched upon ongoing infrastructure projects, saying that the under-construction 1.4-kilometre four-lane flyover from Diphu Stadium to the General Post Office, being built at a cost of ₹198 crore, will be completed by December 31, 2025. He mentioned that the 29.7-kilometre road connecting Hamren to Tumpreng is on track to be finished by the end of this year, and that work on the widening of the 23-kilometre road from Rongjangphong to Amtreng in West Karbi Anglong is progressing rapidly. The Cancer Hospital in Diphu, he said, is also expected to be completed within this year.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the construction of the Bhupen Hazarika Stage in Diphu. He also unveiled statues of Reng Bonghom and Queen Kareng Terongpi, honouring their contributions and paying floral tributes.

Upon his arrival in Diphu, CM Sarma chaired a meeting with former members of six armed groups — PDCK, KLNLF, KPLT-D, KPLT-R, KPLT-M, and UPLA — who had signed the historic Karbi Peace Accord in 2021. He reiterated the government’s dedication to implementing the accord in its true spirit and assured the ex-cadres that every effort would be made to ensure their rehabilitation and integration into the mainstream. With both the Centre and State contributing towards a combined ₹1,000 crore development package, the government aims to bring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity to the region.

The day’s events were attended by several dignitaries including Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa, MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng and Dorsing Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, and senior officials of the Assam government.