Assam: Elephant Carcass Found With Bullet Injury; Tusk Missing

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a forest area near Baithalango in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Saturday.

Sources said that the elephant had its tusk removed and also had a bullet injury on its head, indicating that poachers were involved in the killing.

The wild elephant is said to have died few days, sources informed, adding that the carcass was recovered from Dikisir mountain range.

Meanwhile, forest officials have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Recently, three suspected animal poachers were arrested with wild animal parts at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The trio has been identified as Anil Koya, Jugnu Orang and Turku Munda.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by the deputy superintendent of police of Tinsukia conducted an operation and seized several animal parts and hunting rifles.

The seized items include four handmade rifles, wild animal skin and three antlers’ heads.