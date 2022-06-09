Assam Floods: AHSEC Asks Institutes To Promote HS First Year Students

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has requested all the institutions that come under the council to promote all HS 1st year students who were unable to appear for the examinations due to the unprecedented natural calamities during the exam schedule.
“This is to request to all the Head of the institutions under AHSEC, to promote all the students to HS 2nd year, who had appeared partially or completely or filled up Examination form but not appeared in the examinations, keeping in view the unanticipated natural calamities occurred during the examination schedule and other factors,” an official notification by AHSEC stated on Thursday.
It has also asked the institutions to “upload the marks of students through the portal so as to issue Mark-sheet to the students for their future use.”
Earlier in May, AHSEC had announced that the HS first year examinations were postponed due to floods and landslides that disrupted normal life in the state.
The examinations that were supposed to be held from May 18 to May 21 but were later postponed to June.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods had affected round 2 lakh people in 20 districts across the state.
The calamity affected 1,97,248 people across 652 villages. The 20 districts that were affected by floods are - Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.