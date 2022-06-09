Assam Floods: AHSEC Asks Institutes To Promote HS First Year Students

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has requested all the institutions that come under the council to promote all HS 1st year students who were unable to appear for the examinations due to the unprecedented natural calamities during the exam schedule.

“This is to request to all the Head of the institutions under AHSEC, to promote all the students to HS 2nd year, who had appeared partially or completely or filled up Examination form but not appeared in the examinations, keeping in view the unanticipated natural calamities occurred during the examination schedule and other factors,” an official notification by AHSEC stated on Thursday.

It has also asked the institutions to “upload the marks of students through the portal so as to issue Mark-sheet to the students for their future use.”