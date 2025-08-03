Assam Man Allegedly Murdered in Arunachal; Family Names 7 in FIR

A man from Assam has been allegedly murdered in Arunachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Dhanesh Dale, hailed from Tused village in Bijoypur under Jonai and had been living in Paglam village of Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh for work.

According to the victim’s family, Dhanesh had recently intervened to help settle a marriage-related dispute involving locals in Paglam. But what seemed like a goodwill gesture turned tragic when, on Friday, he was allegedly attacked by a group of men carrying a personal grudge. The attack proved fatal, and Dhanesh died under distressing circumstances.

His family and relatives have alleged that this was a planned murder, and they have filed a police complaint in Arunachal Pradesh, demanding strict action. The news of his death spread quickly, sparking anger back home in Jonai, where locals have taken the matter seriously, calling for justice and punishment for those involved.

On Saturday night, Dhanesh’s family also lodged an FIR at the Jonai Police Station, naming seven people they believe were involved in the attack: five from various parts of Arunachal and two from Jonai itself. They’ve warned that if justice is delayed, they will launch a democratic protest demanding accountability from both state governments.

Further investigation is on.

