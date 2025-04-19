Assam: Mild Earthquake of 2.9 Magnitude Strikes Nagaon

A mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremor was recorded at 7:38 AM IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 26.50 and longitude of 93.27. The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity through a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/04/2025 07:38:25 IST, Lat: 26.50 N, Long: 93.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."

