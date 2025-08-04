Assam Police Hosts State-Level Dialogue on Child Protection Under Sishu Mitra Programme

In a significant push to strengthen child protection mechanisms across Assam, the Assam Police on Saturday organised a State-Level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue under its flagship Sishu Mitra Programme. The initiative brought together key voices from the justice, welfare, education, and policing systems to create a shared platform for resolving longstanding challenges in protecting children who come into contact with the law.

Launched in 2019 in partnership with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and UNICEF, the Sishu Mitra Programme aims to build a child-friendly policing system that responds with empathy, sensitivity, and accountability. Over the years, it has grown into one of Assam Police’s most forward-thinking efforts in ensuring that children’s rights are safeguarded at every step of the justice process.

Justice Kaushik Goswami of the Gauhati High Court, who attended as Chief Guest, called the programme a crucial intervention. “This is not just about bridging gaps, it’s about giving children the justice and care they are entitled to,” he said. “Child protection is not a favour we do; it is our Constitutional duty.”

DGP Harmeet Singh echoed the sentiment, saying the programme aligns closely with the Assam Chief Minister’s broader vision for the state’s children. “We wanted to bring everyone, judges, police, government officers, welfare experts, into the same room so that we could speak openly about the barriers children face and how we can fix them together,” he said.

Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, highlighted how the child protection system cannot function in silos. He pointed out that unless police stations, courts, and service providers are equipped with child-sensitive infrastructure and training, justice for children will remain incomplete.

The event saw open and candid discussions among senior officials and stakeholders who deal with children’s issues on the ground every day. Voices from the judiciary, law enforcement, health, education, and child welfare sectors came together not just to speak, but to listen and learn from each other’s experiences. They spoke of real challenges like lack of coordination, gaps in services, and the need for better infrastructure and brainstormed practical solutions to overcome them.

Throughout the day, speakers reiterated that protecting children is not the responsibility of a single department. It takes a system-wide effort. And that system, as several participants pointed out, is only as strong as its weakest link.

The convenor of the programme, Additional DGP Surendra Kumar, wrapped up the discussions with a firm message: the Assam Police is committed to moving beyond policy talk and ensuring real, lasting change on the ground.

The dialogue drew wide participation, from judges and police officers to social workers, legal aid providers, educators, and staff from organisations like Childline and One Stop Centres. These are the people who, day in and day out, respond when a child is in distress. And it was clear from the day’s conversations that their commitment runs deep.

Moderated by AIG (Welfare) Sarmistha Barua, the dialogue was more than just an event—it was a promise. A promise that Assam will continue to build a justice system where children are treated not as problems to be solved, but as individuals with rights, voices, and a future.

The Assam Police has announced that this dialogue will now be held regularly, creating a permanent space for collaboration and reflection, a necessary step in building a truly child-friendly, rights-based protection system in the state.

