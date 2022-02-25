Assam: Prez Kovind Lays Foundation Of 150-Foot Bronze Statue Of Bir Lachit Borphukan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 150-foot-bronze statue of Bir Lachit Phukan, a war museum and other facilities at his memorial at Hollongapar in Jorhat.

The war memorial ‘Alaboi Ranakshetra’ will be built to honour the valour of Bir Lachit Borphukan and his 10,000 troops martyred at Alaboi, Kamrup.

The memorial campus of 25 acres will feature a 100-foot ‘Hengdang’.

Sharing a 3D model of the memorial, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji laid the foundation of a 150-foot bronze statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan, a war museum among other facilities to be built at his memorial in an area extended by over 16.5 acres at Hollongapar, Jorhat.”