Assam: Rs 50 Lakh Ransom For Release Of Abducted Jorhat Youth

A youth was allegedly abducted by unknown miscreants in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday night.

Sources said that the youth was abducted from Jorhat railway station by unknown individuals.

The abductee has been identified as Amarjyoti Prasad.

Following the incident, the kidnapped allegedly phoned his family and demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family reached the police and apprised them of the matter.

Further investigation is on.

In October this year, a youth, identified as Biswajit Hazarika, was kidnapped in Guwahati.

The kidnappers had demanded a heavy ransom from his family members.

Biswajit was working in a pharmacy at Jayanagar. He was kidnapped while he was on his way back from work.