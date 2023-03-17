Assam: SEBA Announces Fresh Dates For All MIL Subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Friday announced that the examination of all MIL/English (IL) subjects of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations will be held on April 1, 2023.

This comes after the exams had to be rescheduled following orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last night, in light of reports of a possible question paper leak.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on March 18. However, during the interrogation, one of the suspects who was arrested for his role in leaking the General Science question paper earlier, confessed to authorities about leaking the Assamese language paper as well.

This prompted Assam CM Sarma to direct SEBA to reschedule the exams. And now, SEBA announced a fresh date for all MIL/ English (IL) subjects to be held on April 1.