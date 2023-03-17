Assam: SEBA Announces Fresh Dates For All MIL Subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Friday announced that the examination of all MIL/English (IL) subjects of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations will be held on April 1, 2023.
This comes after the exams had to be rescheduled following orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last night, in light of reports of a possible question paper leak.
The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on March 18. However, during the interrogation, one of the suspects who was arrested for his role in leaking the General Science question paper earlier, confessed to authorities about leaking the Assamese language paper as well.
This prompted Assam CM Sarma to direct SEBA to reschedule the exams. And now, SEBA announced a fresh date for all MIL/ English (IL) subjects to be held on April 1.
According to a notification from SEBA dated March 17, the decision was taken due to the ongoing police investigation in the matter and to avoid holding the examinations in a compromised situation.
The SEBA notification read, “This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2023, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/ English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.”
“The Examination of MIL/ English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1st April 2023 from 9.00 am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam,” the SEBA notification added.
Earlier, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi had strongly criticized the government, the education department and SEBA for their inability in curbing the paper leak incidents. The opposition attacked the government and demanded the resignation of education minister Ranoj Pegu in light of the controversy.
It may be noted that the CID of Assam Police is actively pursuing the matter and has made several arrests in this regard. The investigation was initiated after the General Science question paper of the ongoing HSLC examination in Assam got leaked prompting SEBA to cancel and reschedule the examination.