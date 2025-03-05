Assam: Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for 37-Bedded Patient Care Facility at AMCH

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a 37-bedded patient care cabin facility at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The facility will be developed with an investment of Rs 8.89 crore, supported by Oil India Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to an official release.

The upcoming four-storied facility will provide advanced medical care for patients, with fully furnished cabins designed to enhance healthcare services in the region.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal emphasized the transformation of India's healthcare system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted the role of the Ayushman Arogya Bharat initiative in making healthcare more affordable, accessible, and world-class.

"A Viksit Bharat begins with a healthy Bharat, and we are steering the nation towards excellence in healthcare for every citizen. Healthcare excellence is key to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India," Sonowal said.

Acknowledging the contribution of AMCH in serving Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states, Sonowal described the expansion as a significant step towards strengthening specialized healthcare in the region.

"As demand surges for affordable, high-quality treatment, this new facility at AMCH is not just an expansion but a commitment to redefining specialized care. This initiative aligns with the Modi government’s efforts to reshape and strengthen the country's healthcare system, making it more accessible, affordable, and sustainable," he added.

Addressing medical students present at the event, the minister stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle through yoga, balanced nutrition, and mindful living. He encouraged them to embrace wellness as a crucial aspect of healthcare delivery.

"Good health is a way of life. A healthy lifestyle is not just about adding years to life but adding life to years. As future caregivers, you hold the power to heal and transform lives," Sonowal said.

The event was attended by Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Akhim Hazarika, Chairman of District Development Authority (DDA), as well as senior officials from Oil India Limited and AMCH.