Assam: Three Hit-and-Run Cases In One Night; 5 Killed

Amid Uruka festivities in Assam, at least five persons were killed in road mishaps that were reported from different parts of the state.

In Kaziranga, three persons belonging to the same family were tragically killed after being hit by a speeding truck.

The incident was reported from Hatikhuli area, sources informed.

According to information, the victims were hit by the truck when they were walking towards a tea garden for their daily work on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sikandar Karmakar, Jagannath Karmakar and Egnish Karmakar.

Two more persons were also grievously injured in the incident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the truck is said to have fled the spot. Local police have reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

A search operation has been launched to trace the truck and its driver, police said.

In another incident, a police constable was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper at Lachitpur in Guwahati’s Amingaon area on Friday night.

The deceased police constable, identified as Achyut Kalita, was posted at Jalukbari police station.

Sources said Kalita was on a scooter when he was hit by a speeding dumper, resulting in him dying on the spot.

A woman was also killed at Tezpur under Assam's Sonitpur district in a hit-and-run case.

According to sources, a speeding vehicle collided with the woman, flinging her meters away. The vehicle fled the spot soon after.

The identity of the woman is yet to be established.