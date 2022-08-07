Assam: Two Run Over By Trains In Separate Accidents

Two persons were tragically killed after being run over by speeding trains in separate incidents in Assam.

The first accident occurred at Dhalpur under Assam’s Lakhimpur district wherein a woman was run over by a Arunachal-bound train.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a youth was hit by a Rajdhani express train in Assam’s Sivasagar district, killing him on the spot.

The incident was reported from Demow on Saturday night.

The identity of the youth couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in both incidents and started an investigation.