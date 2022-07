A body of a woman hailing from Assam was recovered from a house in Delhi on Monday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as one Pinky Boro, a resident of Bachapathar in Dhansiri sub-division of Golaghat in Assam.

According to reports, the woman was working at a firm in the national capital.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.