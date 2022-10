A youth hailing from Assam was found dead at Signal Basti area in Nagaland on Monday.

The deceased youth has been identified as one Krishna Sahu, hailing from Gelekey in Sivasagar district.

Sources said that his body was recovered from under a bridge. It is suspected that the youth was murdered by some miscreants.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.