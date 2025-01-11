Bangladesh Police Report on Communal Attacks Since August 4, 2024

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council has claimed that minorities in Bangladesh have faced 1,769 communal attacks and acts of vandalism since August 4, 2024. The council detailed 2,010 incidents targeting the lives, properties, and places of worship of minority communities, raising concerns about the safety and security of vulnerable groups.

Police Action on Allegations

Bangladesh Police have acted swiftly, collecting and reviewing the Council's list of allegations. They have visited all locations, establishments, and individuals mentioned in the report, ensuring a thorough investigation. All affected individuals have been urged to lodge formal complaints, and necessary security measures have been implemented.

As part of their investigation, police have registered 62 cases based on the merit of the claims and arrested 35 individuals.

Findings of the Investigation

Police investigations revealed that a majority of the incidents were politically motivated rather than communal. Of the 1,769 reported incidents:

1,234 cases were found to be political in nature.

20 cases were identified as communal.

161 claims were deemed false or untrue.

The Council reported that 82.8% of the incidents occurred on August 5, 2024, the day Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power. On this day alone, 1,452 attacks were claimed, with 65 incidents reported on August 4 and 70 on August 6.

Additional Complaints and Arrests

Apart from the Council’s claims, police received 134 additional complaints of communal violence between August 5, 2024, and January 8, 2025. These led to:

53 cases being filed.

65 offenders being arrested.

In total, since August 4, 2024, police have registered 115 cases related to communal attacks and arrested 100 individuals.

Government’s Response

The Interim Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards communal violence, emphasizing the protection of human rights irrespective of creed, color, ethnicity, sex, or gender. Authorities have directed police to take stringent action against culprits and announced compensation for victims.

Strengthened Mechanisms for Reporting and Prevention

To improve responsiveness, police have established a WhatsApp number for reporting communal violence and maintain regular communication with minority community leaders. National Emergency Services (999) has been integrated with a Focal Point at police headquarters to address communal violence reports promptly.