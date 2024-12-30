Bangladesh Students’ Group Wants Abolition of 1972 Constitution

Amid ongoing political instability in Bangladesh, the 'Anti-Discrimination Students Movement' has called for the abolition of the 1972 Constitution, referring to it as “Mujibist legislation.” The group has alleged that the constitution enabled “Indian aggression,” a claim that has sparked widespread debate. The proposal has faced strong opposition from both the interim government and the main opposition party.

During a press conference on Sunday, Hasnat Abdullah, the coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, announced that a new manifesto would be introduced on December 31 at the Central Shaheed Minar. Abdullah stated that the manifesto would detail how the 1972 Constitution has adversely affected the people of Bangladesh and propose a framework for replacing it.

However, Critics have denounced the proposal, arguing that it disrespects the historical significance of the 1972 Constitution, which was drafted by representatives shortly after Bangladesh gained independence.

BNP Condemns Proposal

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has strongly criticized the suggestion. Senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas described the idea of “burying” the Constitution as fascist, emphasizing that any issues within the document should be resolved through amendments rather than abolition.

The interim government has sought to distance itself from the initiative. A spokesperson clarified that the manifesto is not associated with the government, labelling it as a private endeavour.

Potential for Political Polarisation

Local leaders have expressed concerns that the proposal could deepen political divisions in Bangladesh. They warned that if the movement gains momentum, it could significantly reshape the nation’s already fragile political landscape.

